CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Brian Concannon Sells 12,984 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.03. The company had a trading volume of 171,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $112.95 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $458,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.