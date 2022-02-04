Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Down to $55.97

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 55.97, but opened at 53.82. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at 52.56, with a volume of 11 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on CCSI. Wedbush began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 58.07.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

