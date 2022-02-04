Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.75 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Constellium by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.20. Constellium has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.