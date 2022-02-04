ContentBox (BOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $537,330.66

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $537,330.66 and approximately $1,343.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00265109 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

