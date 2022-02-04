Contrasting Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) & Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 23.26% 9.51% 0.82% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and Iowa First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 1 4 8 0 2.54 Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus target price of $61.77, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and Iowa First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $16.16 billion 3.16 $3.76 billion $4.15 14.89 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million $2.41 17.15

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats Iowa First Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

