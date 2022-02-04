ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.70) to GBX 290 ($3.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.16) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253.83 ($3.41).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CTEC opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.46) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.90. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.