Convex Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.82 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $28.15 or 0.00067792 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $24.82 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.04 or 0.99829443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 83,346,254 coins and its circulating supply is 48,795,559 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

