Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.92 Million

Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $786.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $806.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.88 million. Copart posted sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

CPRT stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.27.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

