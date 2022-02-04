Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.25.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.42 on Friday. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copart by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Copart by 1,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

