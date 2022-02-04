Core Laboratories Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by 98.2% over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB opened at $25.35 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.30.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.