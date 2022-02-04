Cornichon 24-Hour Volume Tops $879.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $879.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,648,915 coins and its circulating supply is 15,407,067 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

