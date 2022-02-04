Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

