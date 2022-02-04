Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Corteva traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 136221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.