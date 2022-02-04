Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.68 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

