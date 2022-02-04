Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $28.92 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $8.28 billion and $1.16 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.92 or 0.00076271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,937.49 or 1.00059124 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00028131 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00472181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

