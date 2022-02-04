Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $22.12

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $21.19. Couchbase shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 1,026 shares.

BASE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $106,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $257,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $6,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

