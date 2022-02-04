Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.78 EPS.

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.90. 30,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.