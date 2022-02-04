Cowen Increases Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to $58.00

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,864 ($25.06).

Shares of SHEL traded up GBX 75 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,035 ($27.36). 11,100,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,247,977. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

