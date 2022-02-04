Cowen Trims Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Target Price to $358.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $478.00 to $358.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.25.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $322.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $289.23 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

