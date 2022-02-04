CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $892,381.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.00253078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007488 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

