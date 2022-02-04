Cream Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.53 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $34.93 or 0.00086074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $21.53 million and $7.50 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00110823 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

