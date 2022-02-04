Credit Suisse AG Acquires 20,173 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Campbell Soup worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

