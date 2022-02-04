Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Loews worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Loews by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Loews by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

