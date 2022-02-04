Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,463 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Kilroy Realty worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

NYSE:KRC opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

