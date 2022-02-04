Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

NYSE MHK opened at $152.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.14. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.86 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.