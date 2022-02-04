Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of AGCO worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AGCO by 14.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 68.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 385.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,119,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AGCO stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

