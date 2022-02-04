Credit Suisse AG Has $14.38 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in DTE Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.