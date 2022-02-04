Credit Suisse AG Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Trex worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. Stephens lifted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

