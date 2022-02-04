Credit Suisse AG Has $16.97 Million Stock Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028,094 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.27% of Root worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

ROOT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $462.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.24. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ROOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

