Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Avalara worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after buying an additional 127,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,853,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.71.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $6,481,981. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

