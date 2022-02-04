Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,094 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.