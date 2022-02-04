Credit Suisse AG Purchases 61,776 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT opened at $64.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

