Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.64% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 234,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 272,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABR stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

