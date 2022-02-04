Credit Suisse AG Sells 133,137 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,137 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Donaldson worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI opened at $54.77 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

