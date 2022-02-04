Credit Suisse AG Sells 160,135 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

