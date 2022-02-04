Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,092 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Celanese worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 33.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.14. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

