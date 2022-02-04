Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,065 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Power Integrations worth $16,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $79.13 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

