Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,378 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.55% of Altimmune worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,412,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

