Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,419 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Exponent worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.99 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

