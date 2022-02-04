Credit Suisse AG Sells 24,340 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Ameren worth $16,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.