Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,326 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $297.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.16.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

