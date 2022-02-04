Credit Suisse AG Sells 430 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Alleghany worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter worth $2,009,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter worth $1,146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 191.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany stock opened at $686.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $587.34 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $664.91 and a 200 day moving average of $663.58.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

