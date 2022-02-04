Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE CS opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

