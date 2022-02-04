Credit Suisse Group Increases Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €70.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €65.00 ($73.03) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 436,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.