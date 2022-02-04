Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.84.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.58. 9,156,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,696,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a market cap of C$52.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.07.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

