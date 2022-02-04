Crest Nicholson (CRST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Crest Nicholson (LON: CRST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – Crest Nicholson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.51) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Crest Nicholson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.78) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Crest Nicholson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 438 ($5.89) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Crest Nicholson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.24) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Crest Nicholson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.18) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Crest Nicholson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.78) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Crest Nicholson was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 438 ($5.89) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 442 ($5.94).

12/16/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 445 ($5.98) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Crest Nicholson was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.24) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 370 ($4.97).

12/6/2021 – Crest Nicholson was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.78) price target on the stock.

CRST stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 327.40 ($4.40). 367,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,100. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 300.16 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.31). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.07. The company has a market capitalization of £841.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

In other news, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,036.03). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,226.94).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

