Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWEGF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 42,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,295. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

