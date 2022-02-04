CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Shares of CRSP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,771. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $175.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

