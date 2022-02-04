CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $60.40 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $175.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

