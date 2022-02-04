Critical Analysis: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) versus Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowlero and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 568.93%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group -76.18% -47.00% -30.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Esports Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 3.92 -$26.37 million ($1.47) -2.00

Bowlero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Bowlero on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in St. Julians, Malta.

